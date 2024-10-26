Signaturefd LLC Acquires 823 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,311,000.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.67%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

