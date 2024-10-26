Signaturefd LLC Acquires 86 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.35. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

