Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $512,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $4,519,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.0 %

KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

