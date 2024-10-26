Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $75.68.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

