Signaturefd LLC Buys 165 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $246,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Ventas by 5.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ventas by 81.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -162.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.99%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

