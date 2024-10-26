Signaturefd LLC Buys 174 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $88.42 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

