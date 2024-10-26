Signaturefd LLC Buys 242 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

