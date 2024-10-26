Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

