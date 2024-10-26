Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

