Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

