Signaturefd LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.47.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,437,719.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,437,719.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $143,480.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,154.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,791. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

