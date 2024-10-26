Signaturefd LLC Purchases 339 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $5,114,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

