Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WEC opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.