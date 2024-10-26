Signaturefd LLC Sells 218 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

