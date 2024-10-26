Signaturefd LLC Sells 7,671 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Invesco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -89.13%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

