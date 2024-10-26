Signaturefd LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETHE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,194,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $2,348,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $20.81 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.