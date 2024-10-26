Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.