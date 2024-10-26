Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 24.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,353 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Stephens raised Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

