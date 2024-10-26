SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SLM by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

