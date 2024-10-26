Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 964,762 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,373,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 58.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 294.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 239,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

