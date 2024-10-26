SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.91. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 11,540,341 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

