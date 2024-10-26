SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JNK stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.