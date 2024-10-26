SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $421.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.