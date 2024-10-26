Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 140.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

