Stephens Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $205.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WAB opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

