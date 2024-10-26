Stifel Canada Boosts Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.