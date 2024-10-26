Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $16.12. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 2,436 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

