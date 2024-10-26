Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 207.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,947 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.62% of Sunrun worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,220,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

