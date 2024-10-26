Susquehanna Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $125.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

