Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) CEO Purchases $2,700,000.00 in Stock

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Ross purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile
