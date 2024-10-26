Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) CEO Purchases $2,700,000.00 in Stock

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Ross purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle and wellness products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; products for hands under the Hand MD brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.