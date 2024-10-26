SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.57 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.01 ($0.39). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.39), with a volume of 34,584 shares changing hands.

SysGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.31.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

