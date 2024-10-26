T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

TMUS stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $138.42 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

