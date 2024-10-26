T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $240.00 at Bank of America

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.17.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $138.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 80.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

