Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23,351.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,242 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $178,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.7% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 125,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 482,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $203.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

