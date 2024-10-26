Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

