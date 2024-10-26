Talen Energy FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $15.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.06. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Talen Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $181.25 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

