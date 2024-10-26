Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

