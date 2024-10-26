Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

