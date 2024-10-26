Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $180.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

