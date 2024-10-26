Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 4,187 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AESI. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,205. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,713 shares of company stock worth $729,117. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AESI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

