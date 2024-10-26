Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOH opened at $325.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

