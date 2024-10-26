Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of URI opened at $811.70 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $772.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.16.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

