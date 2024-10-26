Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

