Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.09 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $145.32 and a one year high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

