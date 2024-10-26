Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.73. Tesco shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 261,804 shares.

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tesco in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

