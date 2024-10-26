Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.87, but opened at $82.00. Textron shares last traded at $81.14, with a volume of 331,099 shares.
The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.69%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textron Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09.
Textron Company Profile
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
