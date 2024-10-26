TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

