The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AES were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 12.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2,244.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 362,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 347,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

