The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

