The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $107.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.